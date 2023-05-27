Zeenat Aman’s Marriage to Flop Actor Mazhar, the Pain of Torture and Divorce: A Trending News Story

Introduction

Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actress, has been in the news recently for her tumultuous marriage with Mazhar Khan, a flop actor. The couple got married during the peak of Zeenat’s stardom, but the marriage was marred by torture and abuse. In this article, we will delve into the reasons why Zeenat Aman married Mazhar Khan, the struggles she faced during her marriage, and the eventual pain of divorce.

Why Zeenat Aman married Mazhar Khan?

Zeenat Aman was at the height of her career when she met Mazhar Khan. They fell in love and got married in 1985. According to reports, Zeenat was charmed by Mazhar’s good looks and his romantic nature. However, their marriage was not without its problems.

Struggles during the marriage

Zeenat Aman’s marriage to Mazhar Khan was fraught with difficulties. According to reports, Mazhar was a controlling and abusive husband who would beat her up regularly. Zeenat has spoken about the physical and emotional pain she endured during her marriage. She was unable to work during this time as she was constantly dealing with the trauma of her abusive relationship.

Divorce and aftermath

Despite trying to make the marriage work, Zeenat eventually filed for divorce from Mazhar in 1988. The divorce was not easy for her, as she was still in love with Mazhar. However, she knew that she had to leave the abusive relationship for her own well-being. The divorce was a painful experience for Zeenat, but it also marked a turning point in her life. She was able to focus on her work again and make a successful comeback in Bollywood.

Conclusion

Zeenat Aman’s marriage to Mazhar Khan was a tumultuous one. She fell in love with him during the peak of her career, but the marriage was marred by abuse and torture. Despite her struggles, Zeenat was able to find the strength to leave the marriage and start anew. Today, she is a respected figure in Bollywood and an inspiration to many women who have faced similar struggles in their lives.

Zeenat Aman Mazhar Khan Domestic abuse Celebrity marriages Divorce in the entertainment industry