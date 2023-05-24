“Zelda Amber Guide”: A Guide on Obtaining Amber in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Where to Find Amber in Tears of the Kingdom

Knowing how to get Amber in Tears of the Kingdom guarantees some rupees in your pocket and ensures your gear upgrades. Alongside Rubies, Sapphires, Diamonds, and others, Amber is one of the ores you can find throughout Hyrule. While you could expect that a fossilized resin such as Amber would be a very hard material to collect, this is far from the truth. Amber is everywhere, so long as you know where to look for it. On that note, continue reading to know where to find Amber in Tears of the Kingdom.

Venture into Caves and Mountains

In order to find Amber in Tears of the Kingdom, you will have to venture into caves all across Hyrule. Thankfully, in Tears of the Kingdom, there is a significant increase in these underground areas, so you will have a lot of places to pick from. Once you visit caves or wander through mountains, you will find several Ore Deposits.

Look for Rare Ore Deposits

You will have to look for Rare Ore Deposits, which have a golden shine tingles. If you have Sensor+, you can use it to look for Rare Deposit Ores. Once you find them, use heavy weaponry or hammers in order to destroy them. Amber will be one of the most common ore drops, so you will probably get a decent amount during your travels. If you are lucky, you can get some Rubies or even Sapphires!

Amber’s Uses

Amber does not provide any effects while cooking with it or any fuse effects. They are mainly used as materials for gear upgrades in Fairy Fountains as well as a good resource for selling. You can visit Goron City and sell Amber in batches of 10 to Ramella and get a good profit, so long as she is looking to buy these. She changes which ore she is willing to purchase, so be wary of that.

Other Ways to Get Amber

Amber is a common resource and can be found in Rare Ore Deposits, as said above. However, you can also find them in treasure chests and as rewards for beating several enemies. One of those is the Stone Talus, which will be able to drop them in good amounts after beating them. Just be sure to keep hitting the Ore Deposit on top of them, and you will be able to survive this encounter. And be extra careful with those Battle Talus. They do pack a punch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

