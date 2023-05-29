Zelda Armor of the Wind: Obtaining the Full Set of Armor of the Wind in Zelda: ToTK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get the Armor of the Wind Set

The Armor of the Wind Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a charming homage to Wind Waker and a great addition for completionists and nostalgic fans. Here’s how to acquire the Armor of the Wind Set:

The Armor of the Wind Set Amiibo

The easiest way to get the Armor of the Wind Set in Tears of the Kingdom is to scan the Toon Link Wind Waker Amiibo. The Amiibo can be scanned once daily and has the chance to drop various Wind Waker related items including fish, a Sea-Breeze Boomerang, and pieces of the Armor of the Wind set. Alternatively, the pieces of the set can be purchased from Bargainer Statues after scanning the Amiibo.

How to Get The Cap of the Wind

The Cap of the Wind is located underneath the pinned point on Davdi Island in the Depths, at coordinates 4653, 0622, – 0723. Players that don’t have this section of the Depths unlocked can place a pin on this point in the Surface to serve as a guide in the Depths. The nearest Lightroot to illuminate this section is Sisinatag Lightroot underneath Gatanisis Shrine.

The best entry point is Tingel Island Chasm at coordinates 4708, 1308, 0119. The chasm is only a small opening, but enough to paraglide into safely.

From here, head South until Link hits the first of three breakable boulders. Break these using Bombs or a Hammer and continue directly south to the next boulders.

Break the next set of boulders that Link comes across. These boulders are a lot easier to find if the area is lit up, so bring some Brightbloom Seeds or head to the nearest Lightroot to illuminate the area.

The final set of boulders is blue. Light up the area again to find the boulders and break them as previously done.

After traversing this tunnel, Link should emerge onto a high ledge and see a chest in the pinned location. This chest contains the Cap of the Wind.

How to Get the Tunic of the Wind

The Tunic of the Wind is located at coordinates -3787, 1344, – 0682 in the Depths. Head south from the Abandoned Hebra Mine accessible from the Rito Village Chasm at coordinates -3571, 1803, 0119. The most challenging part here is scaling the cliffs that are in the way, so be sure to bring Energizing Meals and Elixirs.

The Tunic is located in a chest on an illuminated platform in the Cuho Canyon Mine.

How to Get the Trousers of the Wind

The Trousers of the Wind are located in the Cresia Pit Mine at the southeast corner of the map at coordinates 3794, – 3616, – 0445. There are several ways to get to this point, but the easiest seems to be to descend from Meda Mountain Chasm. While the chasm is further away than the Eventide Island Chasm, there is a clearer path that players can follow by pinning the location on the surface.

Once the player is at Cresia Pit Mine, they can use the Zonai Devices to the right to construct a boat or raft to cross the water. There are Octoroks in the way, but they aren’t too destructive.

The Trousers of the Wind are in the chest located on the platform at the end of the river.

Armor of the Wind Set Bonus and Upgrade Materials

When worn together, the Armor of the Wind Set offers a slight attack bonus. Overall, it is not the most useful piece of armor, but great for completionists and nostalgic fans to have. As well as this, players can upgrade the defense of this set with Great Fairies and the following materials per item:

One-Star (5 Defense): Opal x5, Star Fragment x1, Rupee x10

Two-Star (8 Defense): Opal x10, Star Fragment x1, Rupee x50

Three-Star (12 Defense): Opal x20, Star Fragment x2, Rupee x100

Four-Star (20 Defense): Opal x25, Star Fragment x1, Rupee x500

With this guide, players can easily acquire the Armor of the Wind Set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and add it to their collection.

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :Zelda: ToTK – How to Get the Armor of the Wind (Full Set)/