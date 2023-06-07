“Zelda game improvements”: 5 Features We Hope To See In Future Zelda Games Following Tears Of the Kingdom

The Future of The Legend of Zelda: What We Want to See

The Legend of Zelda is a beloved series that has been around for nearly 40 years, with Tears of the Kingdom being the 20th mainline game. However, fans can rest assured that the series is far from over, and there will be more Zelda games to come. While Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, there are still some things that we would love to see implemented and some things that we want to change in future games.

Equipment Fusions and Combinations

Weapon crafting and upgrading is nothing new in video games. However, the Fuse Power in Tears of the Kingdom is a refreshing take on this mechanic. Instead of sitting down to craft an extra thing for your weapon in menus, you can stick whatever onto your sword and shield on the go. Going forward, it would be excellent to see more of this ability, not the specific Zonai power, but just being able to upgrade and combine equipment wherever and whenever to overcome obstacles.

Even Bigger Town Building Quests

Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both have similar-yet-equally-fulfilling side quests that involve town building. Whatever the future of the Zelda series looks like, this quest idea should continue in new ways. Bigger towns, more assistance for residents, and just smaller tasks for Link that are much bigger for the ordinary Hylian. Nothing establishes the world of Hyrule and makes it feel as alive as those that live in it.

A New Hyrule, A New Link

It makes sense that a lot was familiar in Tears of the Kingdom, as it was a direct sequel in order to tell the second part of the story. However, the next Zelda game needs to uproot and take us to a new Hyrule once again. With the new tech, the new look, and the new ideas, it would bring a childlike wonder again to discover a brand new Hyrule once more. With this, of course, would come a new version of Link. Whatever this new hero that wields the Master Sword looks like, it would be fantastic for fans and the series to get to know them all over again.

A New Villain With A Complex Goal

While Ganon and Ganondorf are iconic to the series as a whole, there have been a couple of times when we’ve seen some deviations in the antagonist role. After the big role that Ganondorf has in Tears of the Kingdom, the next game should try something new again. What would make this even more interesting, however, is if we saw a new villain that was a reincarnation bound to Demise. Perhaps a villain who seeks to destroy the gods out of revenge, or one who is set on something much more intimate than the entire kingdom.

A Step Away From The New Formula

Breath of the Wild set a new standard for open-world games, and for video games in general. Tears of the Kingdom advanced that in many ways, focusing on new ways to play and mechanics you could use to get creative in every situation imaginable. However, the series needs to move on from what it has done here in some capacity. A new game needs to both continue the innovations that these games have set, and also back away from repeating a lot of it for the sake of guaranteed success.

In conclusion, while Tears of the Kingdom was a fantastic addition to the series, there are some things that we would love to see implemented and changed in future games. From equipment fusions and combinations to a new Hyrule and a new Link, the future of The Legend of Zelda is exciting and full of potential. Whatever new ideas the developers come up with, we can’t wait to see what’s next for this beloved series.

