“Zelda Heat Resistant Recipes”: Heat-Resistant Recipes for Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom: Top Chilly Dishes to Prepare

Heat-Resistant Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Exploring the Goron territory in Hyrule can be a daunting task as the lava-ridden areas can damage Link if he stays unprotected for too long. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are several heat-resistant recipes that can provide extra protection from the heat in addition to the fireproof armor available for sale at Goron City. Here are some of the best Chilly heat-resistant recipes that you can use to beat the heat in the game:

Chilly Fish Skewer

Ingredients: Chillfin Trout x 5

Duration: 10 minutes

This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made by using five Chillfin Trout.

Chilly Simmered Fruit

Ingredients: Hydromelon x 5

Duration: 10 minutes

Made with five Hydromelons, this recipe also provides 10 minutes of heat resistance.

Chilly Mushroom Skewer

Ingredients: Chillshroom x 5

Duration: 10 minutes

This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made using five Chillshrooms.

Chilly Steamed Mushrooms

Ingredients: Chillshroom x 4, Hyrule Herb x 1

Duration: 10 minutes

Made with four Chillshrooms and one Hyrule Herb, this recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and also recovers some health and stamina.

Chilly Meat and Mushroom Skewer

Ingredients: Chillshroom x 3, Any Meat x 2

Duration: 10 minutes

This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made using three Chillshrooms and any two pieces of meat.

Chilly Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients: Chillshroom x 1, Rock Salt x 1, Hylian Rice x 1, Goat Butter x 1

Duration: 10 minutes

Made with one Chillshroom, one Rock Salt, one Hylian Rice, and one Goat Butter, this recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and also recovers some health and stamina.

Chilly Elixir

Ingredients: Winterwing Butterfly or Cold Darner x 4, Monster Part x 1

Duration: 3 minutes

This recipe provides three minutes of heat resistance and is made using either four Winterwing Butterflies or Cold Darners and one Monster Part.

All of these recipes provide varying degrees of health and stamina recovery in addition to heat resistance.

Where to Find the Ingredients

While Hydromelons can be found mainly around Gerudo Desert, the Chillshrooms, Chillfin Trout, and Cool Safflina are primarily found in the Hebra Mountains region.

It’s important to note that heat-resistance and fire-resistance are two distinct properties. While they may overlap in terms of armor and such, heat-resistance will not protect you from fire damage, just from environments with high temperatures.

Conclusion

Exploring the Goron territory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a challenging task due to the high temperatures. However, with the help of these Chilly heat-resistant recipes, you can beat the heat and continue your adventure with ease. Experiment with different combinations of ingredients to create new recipes that suit your needs and preferences.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Heat resistant recipe list Chilly dishes Cooking

News Source : GameRevolution

Source Link :Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Heat Resistant Recipe List: Best Chilly Dishes to Cook/