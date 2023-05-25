“Zelda Heat Resistant Recipes”: Heat-Resistant Recipes for Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom: Top Chilly Dishes to Prepare

Heat-Resistant Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Exploring the Goron territory in Hyrule can be a daunting task as the lava-ridden areas can damage Link if he stays unprotected for too long. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are several heat-resistant recipes that can provide extra protection from the heat in addition to the fireproof armor available for sale at Goron City. Here are some of the best Chilly heat-resistant recipes that you can use to beat the heat in the game:
Chilly Fish Skewer
Ingredients: Chillfin Trout x 5
Duration: 10 minutes
This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made by using five Chillfin Trout.
Chilly Simmered Fruit
Ingredients: Hydromelon x 5
Duration: 10 minutes
Made with five Hydromelons, this recipe also provides 10 minutes of heat resistance.
Chilly Mushroom Skewer
Ingredients: Chillshroom x 5
Duration: 10 minutes
This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made using five Chillshrooms.
Chilly Steamed Mushrooms
Ingredients: Chillshroom x 4, Hyrule Herb x 1
Duration: 10 minutes
Made with four Chillshrooms and one Hyrule Herb, this recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and also recovers some health and stamina.
Chilly Meat and Mushroom Skewer
Ingredients: Chillshroom x 3, Any Meat x 2
Duration: 10 minutes
This recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and is made using three Chillshrooms and any two pieces of meat.
Chilly Mushroom Risotto
Ingredients: Chillshroom x 1, Rock Salt x 1, Hylian Rice x 1, Goat Butter x 1
Duration: 10 minutes
Made with one Chillshroom, one Rock Salt, one Hylian Rice, and one Goat Butter, this recipe provides 10 minutes of heat resistance and also recovers some health and stamina.
Chilly Elixir
Ingredients: Winterwing Butterfly or Cold Darner x 4, Monster Part x 1
Duration: 3 minutes
This recipe provides three minutes of heat resistance and is made using either four Winterwing Butterflies or Cold Darners and one Monster Part.
All of these recipes provide varying degrees of health and stamina recovery in addition to heat resistance.
Where to Find the Ingredients
While Hydromelons can be found mainly around Gerudo Desert, the Chillshrooms, Chillfin Trout, and Cool Safflina are primarily found in the Hebra Mountains region.
It’s important to note that heat-resistance and fire-resistance are two distinct properties. While they may overlap in terms of armor and such, heat-resistance will not protect you from fire damage, just from environments with high temperatures.
Conclusion
Exploring the Goron territory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a challenging task due to the high temperatures. However, with the help of these Chilly heat-resistant recipes, you can beat the heat and continue your adventure with ease. Experiment with different combinations of ingredients to create new recipes that suit your needs and preferences.
- Zelda
- Tears of the Kingdom
- Heat resistant recipe list
- Chilly dishes
- Cooking
