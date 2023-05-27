Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: “Adventure Game”: The Kingdom’s Tears: A Zelda Tale

Creating Elemental Rods in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When Breath of the Wild first came out, most fans were shocked by all the weapons that they could find in Hyrule. Given the amount of variety its predecessor provided, some gamers were worried that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wouldn’t be able to impress them further; they were delighted when they found that Tears of the Kingdom actually took it up a notch.

How To Make Elemental Rods

In Tears of the Kingdom, players can create their own weapons with the new Fuse ability – this opens up an entire world of possibilities. This guide will show gamers how they can make their own elemental rods in Tears of the Kingdom.

In Tears of the Kingdom, it’s actually much easier to acquire elemental rods. Before, in Breath of the Wild, the best way to get elemental rods would be to find Wizzrobes on the map and take them down, but now the only thing that players need is a primary weapon and a gemstone.

There are four types of elemental rods in Tears of the Kingdom, and in order to make them players will have to fuse a specific gemstone with a weapon. Here are the possible combinations:

Gemstone Rod Element Opal Opal Rod Water Topaz Topaz Rod Electricity Ruby Ruby Rod Fire Sapphire Sapphire Rod Ice

Players can make elemental rods and even spears with any primary weapon, but if they really want to take advantage of a gemstone’s elemental properties, they should fuse them with a Magic Rod instead. When an elemental gemstone is fused with a Magic Rod, they resonate together, which allows for a more powerful fusion; instead of the weapon expelling one elemental ball, it’ll actually send out three balls at the same time. To throw elemental balls with this type of weapon, players can either use it normally by pressing Y or they can target any direction with the R button.

How To Find Magic Rods

Although Magic Rods can sometimes be found inside shrines or caves, there are more viable ways to get them. Wizzrobes will always carry an elemental rod; unfortunately, sometimes it won’t be a Magic Elemental Rod, and it’ll be created with a regular weapon instead. On the bright side, with this method, players won’t have to worry about wasting their own gemstones.

Ultimately, the easiest way to acquire a Magic Rod is to purchase it from a Bargainer Statue in the Depths. The Bargainer Statue at Lookout Landing doesn’t have it, but the ones in the Depths will exchange it for 100 Poes.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available for the Nintendo Switch.

