Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Adventure: The Kingdom’s Tears: A Tale of Zelda

Tears of the Kingdom: The Return of Dungeons in Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed games of all time, thanks in large part to its innovative open-world gameplay. But one aspect of the game that some fans missed was the traditional dungeons, which were replaced by the Divine Beasts. However, the latest DLC for Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, brings back the classic dungeons mechanic, with seven temples to explore alongside one of Link’s allies.

Completing the temples is required for several main quests, so finding them is easy as long as players follow the story. And with a larger count than the four Divine Beasts in the predecessor, players have plenty of exploring to do. The first four temples can be tackled in just about any order, depending on the player’s preference. Completing dungeons will also reward Link with a Heart Container, making it worth the effort to explore and complete them all.

The Wind Temple is the first temple players will encounter after the tutorial mode. Once Link gets the paraglider from Purah at Lookout Landing, he’ll receive a hint to investigate the happenings at Rito Village. This begins the “Regional Phenomena” main quest line, which leads to the Wind Temple. The temple requires the use of Ascend, the paraglider, and Tulin’s Gust Ability. It’s recommended to complete this temple as soon as possible for the Vow of Tulin, which can be useful in breaking rock walls or blazing a trail through a mob of enemies.

The Fire Temple is located in The Depths of Hyrule and can be accessed after players visit Goron City. This temple is nice to follow up after the Wind Temple, thanks to the Vow of Yunobo. Players will need to use Yunobo’s ability and fly a Zonai-powered Fanplane to defeat a miniboss called Moragia before jumping into the Death Mountain Chasm. The temple has scorching temperatures that will chip away at Link’s health if he’s not wearing flame-resistant armor. Players can buy one of the Flamebreaker Armor pieces from the general store in Goron City.

The Water Temple is floating in the sky with the other Sky Islands, and Link will need the help of his Zora Armor to reach it. The temple is locked behind a few steps in the “Sidon of the Zora” quest, but players can only reach the temple by swimming up a waterfall from the East Reservoir Lake. Players should attempt this temple later in their playthrough, as the Sludge Like mini-boss that Link and Sidon must defeat before the temple is a difficulty spike for newcomers or players that are lacking in hearts and decent weapons/armor.

The Lightning Temple is the final temple and is preceded by several steps in “Riju of Gerudo Town.” Players will need level 1 cold and heat-resistant armor to venture out into the desert to solve a puzzle and defend Gerudo Town from the Gibdos. The temple requires players to charge four batteries to get the elevator working to defeat the Queen Gibdo. Players should attempt this temple later in their playthrough, as the Gibdos will be impossible to beat without elemental weapons.

Hyrule Castle doesn’t follow the traditional dungeons like the four temples, but players will need to go from one floor to another to complete the “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” main quest. The quest involves chasing after Zelda, who will appear and disappear from one floor to the next. The monsters she summons are incredibly strong for a beginner, so it’s not recommended to attempt this main quest until players have all four Sages. Once Link makes his way to the Sanctum, he’ll discover that the Zelda he’s been seeing throughout Tears of the Kingdom was nothing but a puppet created by Ganondorf. Defeating Phantom Ganondorf will lead players to the second half of Tears of the Kingdom’s campaign.

Getting to the Construct Factory is long and arduous since it involves unlocking and completing the Thunderhead Islands beforehand. Players will need to gather four pieces of a Zonai machine for Mineru’s Spirit. Since this is part of the main story, the Construct Factory will always come after the “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” main quest. Completing Mineru’s body at the Construct Factory will then require players to seek out the Spirit Temple, where the Seized Construct and Mineru’s secret stone await.

The final dungeon in Tears of the Kingdom is Gloom’s Lair, which leads to the Forgotten Foundation, Imprisoning Chambers, and finally to Ganondorf. Gloom’s Lair is in fact the Chasm below Hyrule Castle, and players will need armor, weapons, gloom-replenishing meals, or the Sage Vows to survive. The Hyrule Castle Chasm is infested with gloom monsters and gloom patches on the floors and walls, making it much more difficult to traverse than Hyrule Castle or even The Depths. This dungeon doesn’t involve any puzzle-solving but tests Link’s strength and endurance as the final stretch in Tears of the Kingdom before Ganondorf.

In conclusion, Tears of the Kingdom brings back the classic dungeons mechanic from the earlier Zelda games, with seven temples to explore alongside one of Link’s allies. Completing the temples is required for several main quests, so finding them is easy as long as players follow the story. The first four temples can be tackled in just about any order, depending on the player’s preference. With a Heart Container reward for completing each dungeon, players have plenty of reasons to explore and complete them all.

