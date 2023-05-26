“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom game”: Tears of the Kingdom: A Zelda Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How Many Horses Can a Player Own?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players the chance to tame and keep horses as their own in stables across the map. With a variety of different coat colors and spot placements, players can choose their favorite horses to add to their collection. The game also offers rare horses like the giant horse and the golden horse for players to obtain.

Horse Stables in Hyrule

There are a total of 16 different stables located throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These stables include:

Dueling Peaks Stable

West Necluda Stable

East Akkala Stable

Deep Akkala Stable

Foothill Stable

Eldin Canyon Stable

Gerudo Canyon Stable

Highland Stable

Faron Grasslands Stable

Lakeside Stable

New Serenne Stable

Hyrule Ridge Stable

Riverside Stable

Outskirt Stable

Snowfield Stable

Lanayru Wetlands Stable

Each stable acts as a way for players to grab their horse or change it out for another and continue on their journey. However, the game only allows players to have up to six different horses tamed at once, even though there are so many stables.

Limitations on Horse Ownership

While players can technically tame more than six horses, there is a downfall. If a player decides to tame a seventh horse, they can; however, they will have to give up one of the saved and stabled six horses to the stable owner. This allows players to save a rarer horse if they come across one but forces them to choose between horses.

Though only being able to house six horses may seem like a small number to some, the game makes it easy to switch between them at all the stables in the game. Players can use their horses to quickly travel around Hyrule faster than Link’s normal running speed, and horses can also pull carriages as well.

Conclusion

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players the chance to collect and ride a variety of different horses around Hyrule. With 16 different stables located throughout the game, players can easily switch out their horses and find new ones to add to their collection. Though there is a limit of six horses, players can still obtain rare horses like the giant horse and the golden horse. So, saddle up and enjoy the ride in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom story Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characters

News Source : Game Rant

Source Link :Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom/