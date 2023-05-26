“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom game”: The Kingdom Weeps: A Tale of Zelda

While the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a true sequel to Breath of the Wild with many new mechanics and features, there are also a lot of familiar elements, such as the Champion Weapons. These weapons can be crafted once players finish “fixing” the Regional Phenomena of each race’s area, including the Gerudo. Link can have the Scimitar of the Seven and the Daybreaker Shield crafted for him once Gerudo Town is back on its feet. But, how exactly are Tears of the Kingdom players supposed to do this? And, if they build it, is it even worth the time and effort to do so?

To get the Scimitar of the Seven and the Daybreaker Shield, players must first finish the Main Story Quest stuff in the Gerudo Desert. This includes getting to Gerudo Town through the Sand Shroud, getting into the Gerudo Shelter, meeting Riju, leader of the Gerudo, helping Riju defend Gerudo Town from invading Gibdos, revealing and resurfacing the Lightning Temple, progressing through the Lightning Temple with Riju, defeating Queen Gibdo at the end of the Temple, clearing the Sand Shroud, and getting Riju’s Vow to help Link. After all of this is done, players must save the missing owner of the Jewelry Shop, Isha.

To save Isha, players can either stumble across her while exploring the Gerudo Desert within the Sand Shroud or save her after beating Queen Gibdo with the Sand Shroud gone. If they do so after Queen Gibdo is gone, they can accept the Side Quest “The Missing Owner” from Cara, another Gerudo that works for her Jewelry Shop, to go and find her. To actually find Isha, players should head westward from Gerudo Town until they reach the Toruma Dunes region. From here, the smoke from Isha’s campfire should be easy to see as long as players keep an eye out. As soon as they get close enough, the Molduga circling her rock formation in the sand will then turn its attention to Link, so be ready for a tough battle. After the Molduga is dead, Isha thanks Link by giving him a Diamond as a reward before heading home to her Jewelry Shop.

Once players grab all the drops from the Molduga that was cornering Isha, they should head back to Gerudo Town and speak to her again outside her shop. She’ll mention that she wants to use her family’s knowledge to craft the legendary Scimitar of the Seven and Daybreaker Shield as a way to repay Link for saving her life. However, to do this, Isha needs some pretty rare materials, including 4 Diamonds, 10 Flint, a Gerudo Scimitar, and a Gerudo Shield.

Diamonds can be found by spelunking through caves looking for ore deposits, using the Sensor+ to hunt down regular and rare ore deposits in the Eldin Mountains, farming Stone Taluses, feeding Luminous Stones to Dondons, completing specific side quests or Shrines, or finding them in chests. Flint is abundant in Tears of the Kingdom and can be found while using any of the Diamond-hunting methods above. The Gerudo Scimitar and Gerudo Shield are a bit harder to come by but can be found by hunting the Electric Like Likes found on the ceilings of numerous Ruins across the Gerudo Desert.

If players bring all these supplies back to Isha, she immediately crafts them for Link and hands the two legendary armaments to him. She also mentions that, if broken, she can easily remake the Scimitar of the Seven and Daybreaker but will require the same Material cost of the Scimitar, Shield, 10 Flint, and 4 Diamonds to do so. Additionally, Isha apparently can’t craft multiple copies of this Scimitar and Shield at once, so Link will need to break them in order to replace them.

The Scimitar of the Seven is absolutely worth the investment, as the Strong Fusion Special Attack is one of the most powerful in the game, dealing massive damage to enemies. The Daybreaker Shield is also a solid investment as it can block almost any attack, including Guardian beams. However, players should note that both weapons are not indestructible and will eventually break with use.

In conclusion, while it takes some time and effort to get the Scimitar of the Seven and Daybreaker Shield, they are definitely worth the investment as they are some of the strongest weapons in the game. Players should take their time to gather the necessary materials and complete the required quests to get these legendary weapons.

