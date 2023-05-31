“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom game”: The Kingdom’s Sorrow: A Tale of Zelda

How to Find the Cobble Crusher in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Boulder Breaker may not be the best Legendary Armament, but it is still worth getting for fans of two-handed weapons. However, to craft the Boulder Breaker, players need to find the Cobble Crusher, which is a regional weapon exclusive to the Goron region. Here are some ways to find the Cobble Crusher in Tears of the Kingdom.

How Regional Weapons Work

In Tears of the Kingdom, each region of Hyrule is predominantly occupied by a different race. The Rito are in the Hebra region, the Zora in the Lanayru Mountain range, the Gerudo in the Gerudo Desert, and the Goron in the Eldin Mountains. Each region has its associated weapons and shields, and players can find them alongside other standard material and weapon drops.

For the Goron region, the Cobble Crusher is the exclusive two-handed sword. Unfortunately, it looks silly when combined with other weapons in the game.

Cobble Crusher Methods & Where to Find It

Players can find the Cobble Crusher in three ways:

Given as quest rewards Found in chests Looted from enemies in the region or from chests dropped by Like Likes

Let’s go over each method in detail.

Rewarded from Quests or from Using the Daruk Amiibo

Oddly enough, the Cobble Crushers are the only real regional weapons that aren’t offered anywhere as a quest reward. Players can get the Zora Spear just by clearing a bit of muck off a Zora near the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, but there’s nothing like that for the Cobble Crusher.

Instead, the only real “unique” option for getting a Cobble Crusher is getting one by using the Breath of the Wild Champion Daruk Amiibo.

From Specific Chests

This will be the primary way players find the Cobble Crusher in Tears of the Kingdom. Each region has a method that seems to work better for it, like how farming enemies seems to work better for finding Zora Spears and Gerudo Scimitars/Shields but hunting for Treasure Chests seems to be the route to go for regarding Cobble Crushers and Swallow Bows. The image above has most of the known Cobble Crusher Chests marked, but let’s list them out as well:

Chest # Map Level Location 1 Surface In between Pico Pond and the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The Chest is in an Enemy Camp full of Bokoblins. 2 Surface Just south of Goron City (grab a bit of Goron Spice on the way) and a bit west of the Goron Hot Springs in an Enemy Camp of Bokoblins. 3 Surface In a Chest near the Mine Cart Track circling Death Mountain. From where the Track starts just above Gorko Lake follow it as it goes around the Mountain eastward, and keep following until Link encounters a Rock Octorok, look around nearby for the Chest with the Cobble Crusher inside and the enemies that should be surrounding it. 4 Surface Death Mountain West Tunnel in a Chest buried a bit under the dirt in the second ‘room’. 5 Surface Down the cliffside a bit to the north of the lake shaped like a lizard (AKA the Lizards Burrow) near Death Caldera underneath some breakable rocks. 6 Surface Southern Mine Cave behind a breakable rock near two random minecarts (also right near the Bubbulfrog). 7 Depths In the Depths of the Death Mountain Chasm just north of where Chest 3 would be on the surface. 8 Depths In an Enemy Camp on the northeast side of the underside of Death Mountain in the Depths of Death Mountain Chasm.

Looted From Defeated Enemies

Players can also get Cobble Crushers from enemies in the Eldin Mountains area. Unlike other regions, it’s pretty rare to see a Moblin using a Cobble Crusher in some random camp, but anywhere with Fire Likes or just standard Like Likes in the Eldin Mountains are great spots as the chests they drop can randomly contain a Cobble Crusher.

If players are farming these Like Likes for Cobble Crushers, the two best locations are the Death Mountain Foothill Cave and the Southern Mine Cave. If Link doesn’t seem to be getting lucky with finding them in these chests, remember that saving before opening the chests and then reloading the save does re-roll what they’ll contain.

Additionally, a reliable Cobble Crusher farm can be found in the hands of a Boss Bokoblin just south of the Missis Lightroot in the Depths under Death Mountain. Every Blood Moon this Bokoblin respawns with the Cobble Crusher, so it’s a great reliable spot to grab it.

With these methods, players can easily find the Cobble Crusher and craft the Boulder Breaker for their two-handed weapon collection in Tears of the Kingdom.

