“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom house building”: Building Your Dream Home in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to Build Your Own House in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll be excited to know that in the latest game installment, Tears of the Kingdom, you can build your very own house. While your original abode in Hateno Village has been taken over by Zelda, you can now customize your dream home using a shipping container-esque system in Tarrey Town. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking Link’s house and building it from scratch.

Unlocking Link’s House in Tears of the Kingdom

Before you start building your dream home, you’ll need to help Hudson, of the famous Hudson Construction, in Tarrey Town. Since Link helped create Tarrey Town in Breath of the Wild, Hudson and his wife Rhondson owe him a favor. The first step to unlocking your house is to complete the “Mattison’s Independence” side adventure in Tarrey Town.

During this adventure, Hudson will talk about how he’s sad to send off his Gerudo daughter to Gerudo Town, as per Gerudo traditions. Follow him and talk to him again by the entrance of town to hear him out. Then, head upstairs and talk to Mattison. Follow her into town and answer her quiz with the word “Vaba!” (which means “granny” in Gerudo).

Mattison will want to take the lift down to the Hudson work site, but the lift operator scares her. You’ll have to cover his view with some nearby construction materials so she can walk through. Once you get the sundelions and hand them over to Hudson, a sweet cutscene will play out, and “Mattison’s Independence” will complete. You can now head back to Hudson and Rhondson’s house and buy a plot of land from Rhondson for 1,500 rupees.

Building Your House in Tears of the Kingdom

After buying the plot from Rhondson, head out of Tarrey Town via the bridge and follow the path until you reach your plot. The plot is right next to Rasitakiwak Shrine, which serves as a convenient teleport point. There’s a Hudson Construction employee at the edge of the plot, who will sell you pieces of a home for varying amounts of rupees.

You can choose from a list of options, including an angled room, furnished angled room, square room, furnished square room, weapon stand room, bow stand room, shield stand room, gallery, bedroom, kitchen, blessing room, paddock, foyer, study, indoor stairs, outdoor stairs, garden pond, and flower bed. You can only have 15 pieces on the plot to make your house, so choose wisely.

Once you’ve bought the pieces, use Ultrahand to move them around the plot. You can stick them together or on top of each other in any way you want to create the home of your dreams. If you don’t want a piece on your plot anymore, you can move it off the plot and the Hudson Construction employee will store it away for you when you’re done building.

Final Thoughts

Building your own house in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a fun and exciting way to customize your gameplay experience. While it takes some time to unlock and build, the end result is a personalized home base that you can call your own. With the variety of pieces available for purchase, you can create a home that suits your needs and preferences. So, get ready to build your dream home and explore the vast world of Hyrule in style!

News Source : Julia Lee

Source Link :How to build a house in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom/