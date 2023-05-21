“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Korok Seeds Inventory”: What is the Required Number of Korok Seeds for Maximum Inventory in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Maximizing Your Inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Korok Seeds are essential for increasing and maxing out Link’s inventory. These Seeds are scattered throughout Hyrule, hidden behind puzzles, and can be traded with Hestu the giant Korok. Link’s inventory starts small, but as you progress through the game, it becomes crucial to upgrade it to take on Ganondorf. Here’s a breakdown of the number of Korok Seeds required to max out your inventory.

Total Number of Korok Seeds

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a total of 1,000 Korok Seeds scattered all over Hyrule, 100 more than in Breath of the Wild. Some events will give out more than one Seed once completed, making it easier to collect them. However, you only need 421 of them to maximize Link’s inventory.

Bow Slot Upgrades

The Bow slot upgrades cost:

Slot +1: Korok Seed x1

Slot +2: Korok Seed x2

Slot +3: Korok Seed x3

Slot +4: Korok Seed x5

Slot +5: Korok Seed x8

Slot +6: Korok Seed x12

Slot +7: Korok Seed x17

Slot +8: Korok Seed x25

Slot +9: Korok Seed x35

Weapon Slot Upgrades

The Weapon slot upgrades cost:

Slot +1: Korok Seed x1

Slot +2: Korok Seed x2

Slot +3: Korok Seed x3

Slot +4: Korok Seed x5

Slot +5: Korok Seed x8

Slot +6: Korok Seed x12

Slot +7: Korok Seed x17

Slot +8: Korok Seed x25

Slot +9: Korok Seed x35

Slot +10: Korok Seed x45

Shield Slot Upgrades

The Shield slot upgrades cost:

Slot +1: Korok Seed x1

Slot +2: Korok Seed x2

Slot +3: Korok Seed x3

Slot +4: Korok Seed x4

Slot +5: Korok Seed x5

Slot +6: Korok Seed x10

Slot +7: Korok Seed x10

Slot +8: Korok Seed x10

Slot +9: Korok Seed x10

Slot +10: Korok Seed x10

Slot +11: Korok Seed x15

Slot +12: Korok Seed x15

Slot +13: Korok Seed x15

Slot +14: Korok Seed x15

Slot +15: Korok Seed x15

Slot +16: Korok Seed x20

Collecting Korok Seeds can be a tedious task, but it’s worth it to have a fully upgraded inventory to take on Ganondorf. Hestu can be found initially at Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower near the New Serenne Stable and later at Lookout Landing in front of a massive tree. Trade in your collected Seeds to increase your inventory and maximize your chances of success in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

