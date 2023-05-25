“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Memory Unlock”: Unlocking Memory 11 in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: A Step-by-Step Guide

Unlocking Memory 11 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The memories section in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom help fill in the blanks of the story. These cutscenes take place in the past and are placed in chronological order. That said, you can go through the process of finding all dragon tear memory spots and notice there are some still undiscovered. Here is how to unlock Memory 11 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without spoilers.

Collecting Dragon Tear Memories

If you have gone through the process of collecting all of the dragon tear memories in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and obtained Master Sword, you have already gotten a significant majority of missable memories. Memory 11 is tied to the main story and cannot be missed. It will be unlocked shortly after you fully finish the Regional Phenomena main quest. That is completed after you have finished the first four temples of the game.

Talking to Purah at Lookout Landing

After you complete the fourth temple, you will be told to talk to Purah at Lookout Landing. You can find her looking into a telescope at the top of her tower. A cutscene will play that has her sending you to investigate Hyrule Castle. You will have to do several fights in this area, leading up to a boss fight. When you complete that boss fight, a memory will be played during the cutscene. That is how to unlock Memory 11 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Positioning of Memory 11

The positioning of this memory at the 11th spot is because of where it takes place in the timeline. It doesn’t happen after the latter memories you have already gathered. This makes it another puzzle piece that fits into the larger story. Granted, this memory, in particular, is not really too revealing of anything and is more for cinematic flourish. Regardless, we love finding these memories and enjoy watching them.

Continuing the Game

If you are like us and were worried about proceeding to the main story game after finishing the fourth temple because of fear that the final fight would happen, that is not the case. Tears of the Kingdom goes on a little further than Breath of the Wild’s main story did, so feel free to go through with the Crisis at Hyrule Castle questline if you are ready. You can continue grabbing shrines and other quests afterward.

