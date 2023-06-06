“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom restaurant”: Explore Bedrock Bistro at Tears of the Kingdom: Where to Find It and Activities to Enjoy at TotK

Bedrock Bistro Location & How To Get There

Bedrock Bistro is a location in the game Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (ToTK). To get there, you need to head to Goron City from Marakuguc Shrine, which is located just outside the city. Once you reach Goron City, head halfway down the mountain to the south to find Bedrock Bistro.

Things To Do In Bedrock Bistro

Once you arrive at Bedrock Bistro, there are several things you can do:

Liberate The Nearby Timawak Shrine

The first thing you should do is liberate the nearby Timawak Shrine. Once the shrine is liberated, you can use Travel from the next map to instantly move to the next location. The shrine is located a short distance up the mountain north of where Baldus is.

Clear Side Quests

There are several side quests you can clear in Bedrock Bistro:

Mezer’s Quest

Mezer will ask you to bring rock roasts from the cave and hand them over. The reward for completing this quest is the ability to buy Meat Food.

Baldus’ Quest

Baldus will also ask you to bring rock roasts from the cave and hand them over, but this quest occurs during Mezer’s mini-challenge. The reward for completing this quest is a Seared Gourmet Steak, and from then on, you will receive a Seared Gourmet Steak every time you bring rock roasts.

Eaton’s Quest

Eaton will ask you to feed ripe Flint, which is mixed in with the Flint. He will keep passing the Flint to you until you get a hit. The reward for completing this quest is 1,000 Rupees.

Recover Hearts At Hot Springs

If your Hearts are low, you can recover them at the hot spring in Lester Tran, which is located in Bedrock Bistro. You can recover 0.5 Hearts at a time.

List Of Items For Sale At Bedrock Bistro

After clearing the side quests in Baldus, the following items will be available for purchase:

Meat Food

Seared Gourmet Steak

Other items not yet revealed

Bedrock Bistro is a great location to visit in ToTK, with plenty of things to do and items to buy. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom storyline Bedrock Bistro dining experience TotK gameplay mechanics Bedrock Bistro location and ambiance TotK characters and world-building

News Source : GameWith

Source Link :Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom | Bedrock Bistro – Location & What To Do There | TotK/