“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Riju Companion”: Obtaining Riju as a Companion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Acquiring Riju As a Companion in Tears of the Kingdom

If you want to acquire Riju as a companion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must complete the Riju of Gerudo Town Quest. She is the Sage of Lightning and possesses great power. You must find and recruit five Tears of the Kingdom Link companions: Mineru, Sidon, Yunobo, Riju, and Tulin. Acquiring each of these companions is crucial to progress in the game. This guide will provide you with the necessary steps to get Riju as a companion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Main Steps to Acquire Riju as a Companion

Complete the training with Riju in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Eliminate all Gibdos at Kara Kara Bazaar.

Speak with military leaders of Gerudo Town and destroy Gibdos Hives.

Complete the Red Pillar Puzzle.

Defeat Queen Gibdo and complete the Lighting Temple.

You must follow these main steps to complete the quest. If you need further assistance, the detailed guide below will help. Once you have completed the quest, Riju will join Link as a companion.

Who is Riju?

Riju is the leader of Gerudo Town in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. She is a wise and strong ruler who helps Link protect her kingdom and the people of Gerudo. She is a skilled fighter and loyal to her friends and the people. Riju is a crucial ally throughout the game, helping Link battle monsters and uncover the secrets of the ancient kingdom. She is an invaluable companion in your quest to save Hyrule.

Also, she is a direct descendent of Urbosa, one of Gerudo’s champions, and became the chief of the Gerudo people at a young age. She is also a recurring character in Zelda games, and she appeared in Breath of the Wild and in Age of Calamity. Once she becomes Link’s companion, Link can use her Lighting Strike Mechanic.

However, she becomes Link’s companion in Tears of the Kingdom only after some time in the game. Once she joins Link’s journey, Riju uses her powers to help him overcome obstacles as they seek to reunite the land of Hyrule and restore its balance. If you need a visual guide to complete the Riju of Gerudo Town, the below video from Gamerpillar will help.

