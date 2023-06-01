“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom”: “Tears of the Kingdom: The Epic Tale of The Legend of Zelda”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make Vegetable Risotto

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players an immersive world where they can not only embark on epic adventures but also indulge in various in-game activities such as cooking. One of the many dishes you can create in the game is the Vegetable Risotto, which can boost your character’s defense and provide other beneficial effects.

What Is Vegetable Risotto

Vegetable Risotto is a dish in Tears of the Kingdom that offers a lot of versatility and numerous benefits. Not only can it provide players with helpful status effects and health recovery, but it can also increase damage output. The versatility of the dish is impressive as its effects depend on the vegetable chosen as an ingredient, making it an extremely adaptable meal to suit your playstyle. Essentially, Vegetable Risotto is a meal that has a lot to offer and can help players achieve their goals in the game.

Vegetable Risotto Recipe

To make Vegetable Risotto in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need the following ingredients:

Hylian Rice

Goat Butter

Rock Salt

Any Vegetable

Once you have collected all the required ingredients, proceed to the nearby cooking pot, select the aforementioned ingredients, and add them to the pot. Upon completion, you will have a delicious Vegetable Risotto with a specific status effect determined by the type of vegetable you used.

Where To Get Each Ingredient

Gathering the right ingredients is essential for making any dish in the game. Below is a list of locations and coordinates where you can find each item required for Vegetable Risotto:

Hylian Rice

Hylian Rice can be obtained for 12 Rupees from the following general store locations:

Lookout Landing General Store

Hateno Village General Store

It can also be harvested from grass growing around Hyrule.

Rock Salt

Rock Salt can be obtained as a common drop by mining ore deposits around Hyrule or purchasing it from the Goron City General Store.

Goat Butter

Goat Butter can be found in several general stores across the game world, such as:

Hateno Village General Store

Kakariko General Store

Rito Village General Store

You can pick it up for 12 Rupees.

With this guide, you should now be able to make Vegetable Risotto in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Experiment with different vegetables to find the status effect that best suits your playstyle and enjoy the benefits of this versatile dish!

