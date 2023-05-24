“Zelda Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough”: The Weeping of the Kingdom: A Zelda Adventure

How to Obtain the Lightning Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

Introduction

In Breath of the Wild, players were rewarded with the Thunder Helm, a valuable item that granted Link 3 defense and the “Lightning Proof” buff, making him immune to Lightning strikes. Tears of the Kingdom has its own version of this valuable headpiece called the Lightning Helm, which was created by the notorious Yiga Clan. In order to obtain this helm, players will have to infiltrate the Yiga Clan Hideout and demonstrate their skills. This guide will detail the process of obtaining the Lightning Helm in Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Yiga Armor Set in Tears of the Kingdom

To enter the Yiga Clan Hideout, players will have to fool the clan into letting them in. This requires Link to collect all three pieces of the Yiga Armor set: the Yiga Mask, Yiga Armor, and Yiga Tights. Obtaining this armor set requires quite a bit of travel and combat. The Yiga Mask can be found south of the Temple of Time Ruins, northwest of Lake Hylia. The Yiga Armor can be obtained at the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, northwest of North Akkala Beach. The Yiga Tights can be found in an underground cave in Aldor Foothills, west of the Great Hyrule Forest.

Obtaining the Lightning Helm in Tears of the Kingdom

Once players have successfully infiltrated the Yiga Clan Hideout, they can freely roam around the facility as long as they keep the full armor set equipped. Beyond the main hall, players will reach a workshop featuring two large Zonai vehicles. Beyond this room, they will reach a training course where they will need to seek out the Yiga Blademaster, who can be found atop one of the higher ledges.

The Yiga Blademaster is standing next to a pedestal showcasing a desirable prize: the Lightning Helm. However, to obtain this priceless equipment, players will have to pass the Blademaster’s challenges. The Blademaster asks players to defeat a specific number of Yiga Footsoldiers within one minute. There are three different levels to this challenge, each pitting players against an increased number of enemies. In order to receive the Lightning Helm, players must defeat all three levels of the Yiga Blademaster’s challenges. Each attempt will cost 100 Rupees, so it is recommended to save before each challenge and reload to avoid running out of money. The three challenges and their rewards are as follows:

Challenge #1: Defeat three enemies in one minute. Reward: Yiga Fabric.

Challenge #2: Defeat six enemies in one minute. Reward: Earthwake Manual.

Challenge #3: Defeat nine enemies in one minute. Reward: Lightning Helm.

Once players have successfully completed all three challenges, they can claim the Lightning Helm. Equipping this helm will make them immune to Lightning, removing the necessity of wearing the full Rubber Armor set to gain this benefit.

Conclusion

Obtaining the Lightning Helm in Tears of the Kingdom requires players to become one with the Yiga Clan and complete their challenges. However, with determination and skill, players can acquire this valuable item and become immune to Lightning strikes.

