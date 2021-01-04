Zelene Blancas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zelene Blancas has Died .
Zelene Blancas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened by the passing of Zelene Blancas @blancas_DSSE, who strove to ensure that students felt connected & cared for. Her dedication to her students exemplifies what it means to be an #SELChampion.
Resources on grieving:https://t.co/bAjTJpM9jM https://t.co/K2SAobJgPP https://t.co/gSrWzhdlSG
— CASEL (@caselorg) January 4, 2021
