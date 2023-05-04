“Zendaya and Tom Holland engagement rumours” : Zendaya conceals left hand in photo with fans, sparking engagement rumors with Tom Holland once more

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been the subject of engagement rumors once again, after the actress was seen hiding her left hand in a photo with fans. The couple first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 and have been rumored to be dating ever since. Despite their notoriously private relationship, fans have been speculating that the pair might be engaged.

The photo that sparked the latest round of rumors was posted by Pop Base’s Twitter account, and shows Zendaya and Tom posing with a fan. In the picture, Zendaya appears to be hiding her left hand in her pocket, leading fans to speculate that she might be wearing an engagement ring. This is not the first time that the actress has sparked engagement rumors, as she previously shared a photo on social media in which she was wearing a diamond ring.

Fans have been quick to weigh in on the latest rumors, with many expressing excitement at the possibility of the couple getting engaged. Some have even joked that they are choosing to believe that the rumors are true, despite the lack of official confirmation from either party.

Despite the rumors, it is important to note that neither Tom nor Zendaya has confirmed that they are engaged. The couple has always been very private about their relationship, and it is unlikely that they will confirm anything until they are ready to share the news with the world.

Regardless of whether or not they are engaged, it is clear that Tom and Zendaya have a strong connection. The two have shared many cute moments together over the years, both on and off screen, and fans have been rooting for them to be together for a long time.

It is unclear what the future holds for Tom and Zendaya, but one thing is for sure: fans will be eagerly watching and waiting for any news about their relationship. Whether they are engaged or not, the couple’s chemistry is undeniable, and it is clear that they have a special bond that will endure for years to come.

News Source : Sukaina Benzakour

Source Link :Tom Holland and Zendaya spark engagement rumours as she hides her left hand in photo with fans AGAIN/