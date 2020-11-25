Zenon Plech Death -Dead – Obituaries: Polish Legend Zenon Plech has Died .

Polish Legend Zenon Plech has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Wolves Speedway on Twitter: “Wolverhampton Speedway would like to pay tribute to Polish Legend Zenon Plech who has passed away. Very much a Trailblazer for Poland on the World Stage in the 70’s Our condolences to his family”

Tributes

Zenon Plech