Zesty Lemon Salmon Recipe: Mo declares that adding zesty lemon to this salmon recipe elevates its flavor to a whole new level.

Lemon and Salmon Gnocchi Recipe

This week’s recipe, lemon and salmon gnocchi, was kindly sent to us by a reader in Surrey. Mo Bland from New Malden claims that the lemon takes this dish to another level. Not only is the recipe quick and easy to make, but it can also be prepared in advance and kept in the fridge for 24 hours, making it perfect for entertaining.

Ingredients

2 salmon fillets

6 cubes of frozen spinach

Zest of 1 lemon

500g gnocchi

200ml double cream

150ml milk

3 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. whole grain mustard

4 sprigs of thyme, leaves only

Method

Place the gnocchi in a serving dish or a Pyrex® dish. Cut the salmon and nestle in the lemon zest. Defrost the spinach and break up in nestle and also mix the cream, milk, Parmesan, mustard, lemon zest and thyme together. Pour the mixture over the salmon, spinach and gnocchi. Finally, place in the oven and cook for 220C/200C fan/ Gas Mark 7 for 20 to 25 minutes.

If you love cooking and entertaining, this dish is perfect for you. Mo Bland, a mother of three and grandmother, celebrates her 30th anniversary this year and this dish is her favourite. She loves having friends and family over and making lots of dishes for everyone to share.

If you want to make this dish ahead of time, you can do so up to 24 hours in advance and keep it in the fridge. This is a great hack for busy hosts who want to spend more time with their guests.

So, if you’re looking for a delicious and easy-to-make dish for your next gathering, try out this lemon and salmon gnocchi recipe. Don’t forget to let us know how it turns out in the comments!

