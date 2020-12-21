Zimam Hagos Death -Dead – Obituary : Zimam Hagos has Died .
Zimam Hagos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Zimam Hagos killed by #Ethiopian troops in Mekhoni, Tigray.
My heartfelt condolences to her family!
Rest In Peace 💔😭#StopWarOnTigray #TigrayGenocide pic.twitter.com/fTjOVLfZGR
— Tigray (@Tigray2021) December 21, 2020
Tigray @Tigray2021 Zimam Hagos killed by #Ethiopian troops in Mekhoni, Tigray. My heartfelt condolences to her family! Rest In Peace #StopWarOnTigray #TigrayGenocide
