By | December 21, 2020
0 Comment

Zimam Hagos Death -Dead – Obituary : Zimam Hagos has Died .

Zimam Hagos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Tigray @Tigray2021 Zimam Hagos killed by #Ethiopian troops in Mekhoni, Tigray. My heartfelt condolences to her family! Rest In Peace #StopWarOnTigray #TigrayGenocide

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

