Zitkala-Sa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Today’s Google Doodle honors the amazing Yankon Dakota Sioux, Zitkala-Sa.

Today's Google Doodle honors the amazing Yankon Dakota Sioux, Zitkala-Sa

Cyrus Dallin Art Museum 1h · Today’s Google Doodle honors the amazing Yankon Dakota Sioux, Zitkala-Sa! In addition to her work as an accomplished author and musician, Zitkala Sa (Gertrude Bonnin) was one of the most important Indigenous rights activists of the 20th century. She worked tirelessly for full citizenship rights for Native peoples. She also campaigned against harmful assimilationist policies and advocated for better access to education and health care. We recently identified the woman in this early 1920s portrait by Cyrus Dallin as Zitkala Sa. Dallin likely got to know her while she and her husband, Raymond Bonnin, were working at the Uintah-Ouray Reservation in Utah between 1902-1916. https://www.google.com/

Check out today’s Google doodle. Zitkala -Sa, aka Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, was a Yankton Dakota writer, editor, translator, musician, educator, and political activist. Her books were among the first works to bring traditional Native American stories to a widespread white readership, and she has been noted as one of the most influential Native American activists of the 20th century. She was co-founder of the National Council of American Indians in 1926, which was established to lobby for Native people’s right to United States citizenship and other civil rights they had long been denied. Today’s Google doodle celebrates her 145th birthday.