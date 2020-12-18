Zivan Saper Death -Dead – Obituary : Canadian Curling Hall of Fame member Zivan Saper has Died .
Canadian Curling Hall of Fame member Zivan Saper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of former Curling Canada Board of Governors President and Canadian Curling Hall of Fame member Zivan Saper. Zivan will be dearly missed by the curling community ➡️ https://t.co/kKb8c46YXi pic.twitter.com/CXEQl5dTRC
— Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) December 18, 2020
