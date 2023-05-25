“zkSync AirDrop Tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide to Participate in the zkSync AirDrop and Earn up to $5,000

zkSync AirDrop: Step-by-Step Tutorial on How to Get up to $5,000

zkSync is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that aims to provide fast and inexpensive transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum network. Recently, zkSync announced an AirDrop program to incentivize users to try out their service. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to participate in the zkSync AirDrop program and potentially earn up to $5,000.

Step 1: Create a wallet on zkSync

The first step to participate in the zkSync AirDrop program is to create a wallet on zkSync. You can do this by visiting the zkSync website (https://zksync.io/) and clicking on the “Get started” button. Follow the instructions to create a new wallet and remember to securely store your seed phrase.

Step 2: Connect your wallet to the AirDrop program

Once you have created a wallet on zkSync, you need to connect it to the AirDrop program to be eligible for rewards. To do this, visit the AirDrop website (https://zkswapofficial.medium.com/zksync-airdrop-announcement-2f9baf5d82a3) and connect your wallet by clicking on the “Connect wallet” button.

Step 3: Complete the tasks

To earn rewards in the zkSync AirDrop program, you need to complete various tasks. These tasks include following the zkSync and ZKSwap social media accounts, tweeting about the AirDrop program, and referring friends to the program. Each task has a specific reward amount that you can earn.

Step 4: Check your rewards

After completing the tasks, you can check your reward status by visiting the AirDrop website and clicking on the “My rewards” button. You will be able to see the total amount of rewards you have earned and the tasks you have completed.

Step 5: Withdraw your rewards

Once you have accumulated enough rewards, you can withdraw them to your zkSync wallet. To do this, visit the AirDrop website and click on the “Withdraw” button. You will need to confirm your withdrawal and enter your zkSync wallet address.

Conclusion

The zkSync AirDrop program is a great way to try out the zkSync scaling solution and potentially earn some rewards. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can participate in the AirDrop program and earn up to $5,000. Remember to securely store your seed phrase and follow the instructions carefully to ensure a smooth experience. Good luck!

