“zkSync AirDrop tutorial”: Step-by-Step Guide to Participate in zkSync AirDrop: Earn Up to $5,000

zkSync AirDrop: Step-by-step tutorial on how to get up to $5,000

zkSync is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that enables fast, low-cost, and secure transactions. Recently, the team behind zkSync announced an AirDrop campaign for users to earn up to $5,000 worth of tokens. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to participate in the zkSync AirDrop.

Step 1: Create a wallet

To participate in the zkSync AirDrop, you need to have a wallet that supports zkSync. Currently, the only wallet that supports zkSync is the Gnosis Safe wallet. If you don’t have a Gnosis Safe wallet, you can create one by following these steps:

Go to the Gnosis Safe website (https://gnosis-safe.io/). Click on “Create a Safe.” Choose a name for your Safe and set a password. Click on “Create Safe.”

Once you have created your Gnosis Safe wallet, you need to connect it to the zkSync network.

Step 2: Connect your wallet to the zkSync network

To connect your Gnosis Safe wallet to the zkSync network, follow these steps:

Go to the zkSync website (https://zksync.io/). Click on the “Connect Wallet” button in the top right corner of the page. Select “Gnosis Safe” from the list of supported wallets. Follow the instructions to connect your Gnosis Safe wallet to the zkSync network.

Once your wallet is connected to the zkSync network, you are ready to participate in the AirDrop campaign.

Step 3: Join the zkSync Discord community

To participate in the zkSync AirDrop, you need to join the zkSync Discord community. Follow these steps to join:

Go to the zkSync Discord server (https://discord.gg/R8v48YA). Click on the “Join Server” button. Follow the instructions to create a Discord account (if you don’t have one already) and join the zkSync Discord community.

Step 4: Complete the AirDrop tasks

Once you have joined the zkSync Discord community, you can participate in the AirDrop campaign. To earn up to $5,000 worth of tokens, you need to complete the following tasks:

Follow zkSync on Twitter (@zksync). Join the zkSync Telegram group (https://t.me/zksync). Retweet the zkSync AirDrop announcement on Twitter. Share the zkSync AirDrop announcement on Telegram. Fill out the AirDrop form (https://airdrop.zksync.io/).

Once you have completed all of the tasks, you will receive your AirDrop tokens within 30 days.

Conclusion

