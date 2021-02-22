Zlatko Saračević Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zlatko Saračević has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness that the EHF reports the death of Zlatko Saračević who passed away on Sunday evening. The EHF express their deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in Peace Zlatko Saračević. https://www.eurohandball.com/en/news/en/rest-in-peace-zlatko-saracevic/



