Zoe Davison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Zoe Davison has Died .

Some tragic news for you from yesterday… National Hunt trainer Zoe Davison has sadly lost her battle with cancer 😞 👏🏼 Just an hour before, she'd trained a double at Plumpton. Our thoughts are with Zoe's family and friends. Rest in peace ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/sdMVSeRD90 — The Winners Enclosure (@TWEnclosure) January 4, 2021

