Zola’s whereabouts: The Search for Zola: World Socialist Web Site

The Importance of Novels About Working Class Lives in Contemporary American Publishing

In the 21st century, the publishing industry has tended to focus on themes of middle class bewilderment, identity politics, and pessimism, as the crises of capitalism have intensified. Although books about working class lives are being written, they are not eagerly sought by the publishing industry. However, there are exceptions, such as John M. Hamilton’s A Hell Called Ohio and Tess Gunty’s The Rabbit Hutch, which follows the life of a young cashier in a Rust Belt city.

The popularity of literary genres is calculated on the basis of sales figures, and the perennial winners are romance, mystery/thriller, and science fiction/fantasy. Young adult literature (Y/A) and graphic novels are also popular. According to a poll on Goodreads.com, the least popular genre is literary fiction, which would include socially realistic fiction.

Novels that portray the day-to-day struggles of workers encounter considerable hurdles in the quest for publication, starting with the search for a literary agent. Agents are the gatekeepers of the publishing industry, and almost no novel is forwarded to a publisher that does not suit the personal taste of an agent. The preferences of literary agents represent an upper-middle class approach to literature that tends to seek role-model characters and escape into childhood, magic, and a romanticized historical past.

When adult themes and realistic settings are engaged in contemporary fiction, the predominant tendency is to present problems in order to “overcome” them with a “strong” protagonist. Contrast such an approach to human experience with a novel such as Émile Zola’s Germinal, which depicts a coal mining community in northern France and the reality of existence under capitalism.

The US in 2023 has no shortage of oppression, exploitation, and poverty. Many workers endure 12-hour shifts in dangerous and degrading factories, while others depend on the paltry income of retail jobs and “gigs” like Uber and DoorDash. Child labor is even returning to contemporary capitalism. Where are the authors who recognize that society itself is sick and deserving of unsparing criticism and that the lives of the downtrodden are valuable and deserving of examination?

The emergence of a Zola or a Dreiser was not simply a matter of will or personal sincerity but of historical events and political processes, including the emergence of a mass socialist workers movement. A vast movement of the working class is building up in response to the relentless attacks of the ruling elite, the pandemic, and the danger of war and dictatorship. This movement will inevitably help dispel the clouds of skepticism and pessimism and drive forward the social knowledge and thinking of socialist-minded artists.

Particularly harmful to the artistic and literary culture of our society is the new unofficial dictum that an artist may not choose a subject, depict a world, or create a protagonist that differs from the artist in skin color or gender. This position ultimately boils down to a scramble for the limited number of dollars that are spent on art, literature, and music. To rope off subjects from artists is to deny the nature of art itself and to deny activity that is fundamental to being human.

Émile Zola was not a coal miner, but he wrote effectively and affectingly about miners and mining. It is worth noting that Zola’s funeral procession was joined by coal miners from northern France. Art is always an approximation, never fully successful, but when done well, it embraces the otherness and sameness of writer, reader, and subject in an act of inquiry and compassion. We need more novels that honestly portray the day-to-day struggles of workers and recognize that potentially, the working class is immensely powerful.

News Source : World Socialist Web Site

Source Link :Where is our Zola? – World Socialist Web Site/