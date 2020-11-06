Zollie Steakley Death –Dead-Obituaries : Trial Lawyer Zollie Steakley has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the unexpected passing of our beloved friend, Zollie C. Steakley. Zollie was a terrific trial lawyer who fiercely advocated for his clients and their cause, but more than that he was a great friend to all of those that knew him. Most of all, Zollie loved his three beautiful girls more than anything in the world. Zollie, we will miss you more than you know. Please join us in praying for Zollie’s family.
Tributes.
Lori Falcon wrote
I’m so very sorry to hear this! Devastating! Covering his family in prayer!
Jennifer Keith Robinson wrote
I’m so saddened to hear this! Zollie was so kind to everyone. My condolences and prayers for his family.
Mark Stewart wrote
Well said by a great firm of men and women. He was a great man and will be truly missed. Let’s honor him by lifting up his beautiful girls and family in prayer. God speed Zollie Steakley.
Cade Browning wrote
We are so very sorry. He was a great lawyer and a better person. We are heartbroken. I pray for healing and comfort for his family.
Dane Chapman wrote
Our prayers are with you all today, we understand loss, hugs and our condolences.
Jason Stephens wrote
So incredibly sad. We’ve lost an incredible trial warrior and an even better person. Thoughts and prayers for his family.
Kate Murray Langston wrote
Keith and I are heartbroken by this sad news. We are holding Jessica, the girls and Zollie’s many beloved family members and friends in our prayers.
Doug Cofer wrote
Man, this is devastating news. Zollie was such a light. So incredibly sad to hear he has passed. Prayers for his family, friends, colleagues and those who knew him. Rest well my friend.
Sarah Channon wrote
So devastated. Prayers and condolence to Zollies family and work family! This is heartbreaking. Zollie was such a sweet man and helped so many people!
Mark Burrow wrote
Our team at Central Texas Litigation Support Services extends our condolences on the loss of this man to his family, associates, and his many friends. We’ll keep the family in our prayers.
Toni Wright wrote
I cannot even begin to comprehend this news. My heart is broken. How can this happen?! Sending all my love and prayers to his family .
Robbie Lively Walton wrote
I am in shock! I am so very sorry for y’all’s loss! I will be praying for all the Steakley family. Zollie was a real stand up guy! He will be sorely missed! .
Veronica Lara wrote
Prayers and condolences to Zollie’s family. I went to school with him and he was always so kind to everyone. This breaks my heart.
Angela Russell Cruseturner wrote
I was devastated to get this news. Zollie will be missed. Praying for peace and comfort for his family, law partners, and friends.
Tresse Lea McPherson wrote
Devastating news. I am so, so sad. Praying His peace and His comfort for Zollie’s family. One of the kindest, most genuine people I have ever known!
Julie Robinson Probasco wrote
I am so sad to hear this News! I’m sending love and prayers to his family. May god wrap his arms around his beautiful girls and help them through this terrible time.. Sure going to miss seeing that beautiful Smile .Zollie sure made a impact on my life.
