Zomato’s ‘Kachra’ Ad Sparks Outrage on Twitter, Leading to #BoycottZomato Trending

Zomato is known for its clever and trendy ad campaigns, but also has a history of sparking controversy. Recently, the company faced backlash for its Environment Day campaign featuring a character from the Bollywood film Lagaan. The character, named Kachra, was equated with the Hindi word for garbage. Zomato launched an ad campaign featuring the actor who played Kachra, promoting less food wastage and environmentally-friendly practices. However, some people felt that the campaign had a casteist undertone. Users on Twitter started the hashtag #BoycottZomato, calling for the company to issue an apology. Zomato eventually withdrew the ad campaign, stating that they unintentionally hurt certain communities and individuals.

