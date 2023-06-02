“Zombie Apocalypse Cure”: The Cure Was Not Introduced in Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead’s Potential Cure: Radiation, “Special” Blood, and the Rick Grimes Theory

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 has brought a more narrowed focus, but also introduced new characters who are poised to make a significant impact on the show’s final season. The latest episode, “Odessa,” revealed Dove’s real name as Odessa, and subtly referenced The Walking Dead’s biggest Rick Grimes theory, which could potentially lead to a cure for walker bites.

While some fans believed that Finch was set to take on a major role in finding the cure, his storyline took a brutal turn in the previous episode, “Blue Jay.” Shrike found June, Dwight, Sherry, and Finch, and made June resume her work to find a cure by biting Finch on the neck with a walker head. However, in “Odessa,” Finch was shown to be healthy and thriving, which raised questions about the possibility of a cure.

The showrunners have since clarified that what June and PADRE were doing on the train was trying to remove infected tissue before the infection could spread, which is not a cure and will not end the zombie apocalypse. However, it is still possible that the TWD franchise could eventually introduce a cure, and the Rick Grimes blood theory has been a popular one among fans.

The theory suggests that Rick being in a coma during the outbreak might have made him immune, and his blood could be the key to introducing a cure. “Odessa” referenced this theory when Madison’s blood was being drawn while she was in captivity. PADRE thought that she could be the key to everything, and June discussed the theory with Madison, saying that anything was possible. While the idea of a particular person being the cure seems farfetched, FTWD has not ruled out the possibility.

In conclusion, while FTWD did not introduce a cure with no fanfare, the possibility of finding one in the TWD franchise remains. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead premiere every Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on AMC and release early on AMC+.

