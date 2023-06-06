“Zombie Apocalypse Survival Tips”: Onekama Students Put on a Performance of “10 Tips for Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse”

Onekama Drama Club brings the undead to life in production of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse”

The Onekama Consolidated Schools cafetorium was transformed into a post-apocalyptic world over the weekend as the Onekama Drama Club put on their production of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse”. The only item on the menu was brains, as the undead stormed the stage and the students showed off their acting and stagecraft skills.

A successful return to the stage

This was the first production for the Onekama Drama Club since the coronavirus pandemic, and they didn’t disappoint. “We’ve got 11 students that participated this year,” said Meredith McNabb, drama club adviser. “That’s a pretty good number of kids for a program. We were pretty excited about that.”

The students had a lot of fun and put in a lot of work to make the production a success. McNabb said, “These kids seem to have really enjoyed it. … I’m just really so proud of them.”

A grant makes it all possible

The Onekama Drama Club was able to attend the Interlochen Center for the Arts’ production of “An American in Paris” in May, purchase the rights to perform their play, and buy props and supplies for the show thanks to a grant from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Donovan and Norman Anderson Fund.

The cast of characters

The Onekama Drama Club is made up of 11 students: Mia Lamerson, Taryn Bronson, Paytyn Edens, Audrey Ganss, Ava Blossingham, Faith Fessenden, Collin Palumbo, Megan Preibisch, Alexias Buckner, Sophia Blossingham, and Aerika Roberts. They all did a fantastic job bringing the undead to life and entertaining the audience.

Final thoughts

The Onekama Drama Club’s production of “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” was a great success and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and their adviser. We look forward to seeing what they come up with next.

Onekama High School Drama Club Zombie Apocalypse Survival Tips Student Performances