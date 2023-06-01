“Zombie Bite Treatment”: Showrunner Clarifies Zombie Bite Treatment in Season 8 of Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Clarifies Radiation Treatment for Walker Bites

Fear the Walking Dead, the spinoff series of The Walking Dead, has introduced a possible treatment for the zombie virus through radiation. In season 8, episode 3, it was revealed that June’s radiation treatment kept Dwight and Sherry’s son Finch alive after being bitten. However, showrunner Andrew Chambliss clarified that the radiation treatment is not a cure for the Walker virus.

Clarification on the Radiation Treatment

In an interview with Insider, Chambliss explained that while radiation can be used to prevent infection after a bite, it cannot cure the virus as a whole. He compared the radiation treatment to a more advanced form of amputation where infected tissue is removed before the infection can spread. Even if the treatment on the train ends up working, it’s not a cure and won’t end the zombie apocalypse. It would only be a useful tool for survival, especially if one gets bitten in a place where amputation is not an option.

Is a Cure for the Zombie Virus Possible?

The Walking Dead universe has already established that there is no cure for the Walker virus. Fear the Walking Dead’s radiation treatment is just another attempt to curb the virus. The Walking Dead: World Beyond also explores the idea of a cure, with CRM experimenting on fungi to decay zombies faster. However, with Eugene Porter’s false claim of being part of a team of scientists developing a cure in season 4, it seems unlikely that a wholesale cure will be introduced later on.

The Future of Fear the Walking Dead Season 8

While the radiation treatment may not be a cure, it may still become a larger part of Fear the Walking Dead season 8. The survival tool can prove useful in certain scenarios, and Finch’s radiation treatment may lead to further developments in the story.

Conclusion

The radiation treatment introduced in Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is not a cure for the Walker virus. While it’s a useful tool for survival, it cannot end the zombie apocalypse. With the establishment that there is no cure for the virus in The Walking Dead universe, it’s unlikely that a wholesale cure will be introduced later on. However, the radiation treatment may still play a significant role in Fear the Walking Dead season 8.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Zombie Bite Treatment Showrunner AMC Series Post-Apocalyptic Drama

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 Zombie Bite Treatment Clarified By Showrunner/