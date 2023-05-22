Zonchez Prince : JSO identifies Zonchez Prince as victim in officer-involved shooting

Zonchez Prince identified as suspect killed by officers in Orange Park

Zonchez Prince, 39, has been identified as the man who was fatally shot by officers in Orange Park last Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred when Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the JSO Swat Team attempted to make contact with Prince in the 1100 block of Park Avenue in reference to an arrest warrant. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office had contacted JSO a week prior regarding a murder investigation, and Prince was identified as the person of interest. JSO was able to locate Prince in a vehicle in a parking space in Orange Park, but he refused to exit the vehicle and produced a handgun, prompting officers to eliminate the threat. Prince was pronounced dead, and an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office is ongoing.

News Source : First Coast News Staff

