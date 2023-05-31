Zone 14 and Yizo Yizo Star, Patrick Ndlovu, Passes Away at 85: An Obituary

Patrick Ndlovu Dead at 85: Story of ‘Yizo Yizo’ and ‘Zone 14’ star Patrick Ndlovu Death

Introduction

South Africa’s entertainment industry has been plunged into mourning following the passing of legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu. The 85-year-old Ndlovu died on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, at his home in Soweto, Johannesburg. Ndlovu is best known for his roles in the popular SABC1 dramas ‘Yizo Yizo’ and ‘Zone 14.’

Career and Achievements

Ndlovu’s career in the entertainment industry spanned over five decades. He began his career as a stage actor in the 1960s and went on to feature in several iconic South African productions. In the 1990s, Ndlovu rose to prominence with his role as Bra Zeb in the SABC1 drama series ‘Yizo Yizo.’ The show tackled controversial issues such as drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, and gang violence, and Ndlovu’s performance as the wise and caring Bra Zeb won him critical acclaim.

Ndlovu’s success continued with his role as Bra Tshawe in the SABC1 drama series ‘Zone 14.’ The show explored the lives of residents in a fictional township called Zone 14, and Ndlovu’s performance once again showcased his versatility as an actor. His portrayal of Bra Tshawe, a respected elder in the community, earned him a huge following among audiences across South Africa.

Over the years, Ndlovu received numerous awards and accolades for his contribution to the arts. In 2009, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs). Ndlovu’s legacy as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry will continue to inspire future generations of South African actors.

Tributes Pour In

News of Ndlovu’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Social media platforms have been inundated with messages of condolences for Ndlovu’s family and friends. Many have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor’s talent and impact on South African television.

In a statement, the South African National Arts Council (SANAC) described Ndlovu as a “giant” of the industry and praised his “dedication and contribution to the development of South African theatre, television, and film.” Ndlovu’s passing is a huge loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Conclusion

Patrick Ndlovu’s death marks the end of an era in South African television. He will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and contribution to the arts. Ndlovu’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors, and his impact on the entertainment industry will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.

