“Zone locator tool”: Discovering Your Zone with the Help of Your Address

Preparing for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Evacuation Zones and Supplies

As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, officials are warning residents to be prepared for a possible storm. While it is always important to prepare for the worst, it is also important to know when to evacuate and if you live in an evacuation zone. Here are some answers to your questions.

Is a Tropical Storm Expected?

Invest 91L is better organized and has the potential to become a short-lived tropical depression or storm. It is important to keep up with weather updates and warnings to stay informed.

How to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Preparing for hurricane season can be expensive, but there are cheap ways to prepare your home for Florida’s hurricane season. You can also use hurricane apps to stay prepared for the season. It is important to know what you need to do if you live in Florida when it comes to hurricanes.

Do You Live in an Evacuation Zone?

If you live in a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home, or on a barrier island, officials may ask you to evacuate ahead of a storm. It is important to know if you live in an evacuation zone and what zone it is.

How Do You Find Out if You Live in an Evacuation Zone?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a website where you can enter your address to determine whether you live in an evacuation zone and what zone it is. If your home is in one of the colored areas, these are flood zones where you may be asked to evacuate by local officials.

What Are the Different Evacuation Zone Colors on the Map?

Typically, Zone A is the most vulnerable and the most likely to be asked to evacuate first. Zone F is most likely to evacuate last.

The Greatest Threat from Hurricanes is Storm Surge

The greatest threat to life comes from storm surge, not winds, according to officials with the National Hurricane Center and Emergency Management. If you live in an evacuation zone, flood-prone area, or mobile home, and local officials issue an evacuation order, plan to leave your home.

When is Hurricane Season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of hurricane season, the period when the most storms develop, runs from August through October.

How Do You Prepare for a Hurricane? What Supplies Are Needed?

Florida has two sales tax holidays in 2023 to help residents purchase supplies. The first period runs from May 27 through June 9. The second from Aug. 26 through Sept 8. The basic supplies to have on hand include nonperishable food for the last two weeks, one gallon of drinking water per person per day for one-week minimum, canned vegetables and fruits, dried fruits, prepared foods, snacks, snack spreads, cereals, flashlights, batteries, cellphone chargers, battery-operated radio, NOAA emergency weather radio, garbage bags, fire extinguisher, and battery-operated lanterns.

In conclusion, it is important to be prepared for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, especially if you live in an evacuation zone. Keep up with weather updates, know if you live in an evacuation zone, and have the necessary supplies on hand to stay safe during a storm.

News Source : Cheryl McCloud

Source Link :How to find your zone based on address/