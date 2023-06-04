“Zucchini masala recipe”: “10-Minute Indian Zucchini Recipe: The Only Way You’ll Ever Cook It”

It is prepared quickly, eaten even faster
Zucchini are added to the daily diet of all lovers of delicious vegetables at the beginning of summer. If you have tasted zucchini under a cheese cap, pay attention to this interesting recipe. This is how zucchini is cooked in India.
Ingredients:
- Zucchini – 700 grams
- Soy sauce – 3 tablespoons
- Honey – half a teaspoon
- Mustard – a teaspoon
- Paprika – one teaspoon
- Red hot pepper – less than half a teaspoon
- Coriander – half a tablespoon
- Garlic – 2 cloves
- Sesame – a tablespoon
Method of Cooking:
- Wash the zucchini, cut off the stem. Cut the fruits into small slices – so they will taste great when ready.
- Prepare the sauce. To do this, mix soy sauce and garlic with other dry spices.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and put the zucchini on it.
- Fry the bars over high heat for up to five minutes, stirring constantly.
- When they become ruddy, add the sauce. Cook for a few more minutes.
The dish has a spicy taste. Zucchini complements the spicy sauce. The recipe was shared in “1 minute”.
This Indian zucchini recipe is perfect for those who love a little spice in their life. The combination of soy sauce, honey, mustard, paprika, red hot pepper, coriander, garlic, and sesame create a flavorful and unique sauce that perfectly complements the zucchini. Plus, this dish is quick and easy to make, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights when you don’t have a lot of time to cook.
Whether you’re a vegetarian, a health-conscious eater, or just someone who loves delicious food, this Indian zucchini recipe is sure to become a new favorite in your household. So why not give it a try today and see for yourself just how amazing it tastes?
News Source : Новини Ю
