“Zucchini Tart Recipe”: Creating the Ultimate Zucchini Tart Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide

How to Make the Perfect Zucchini Tart Recipe

Introduction

Zucchini tart is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be served as an appetizer or a main course. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to make the perfect zucchini tart recipe.

Ingredients

1 pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

3 medium zucchinis, sliced

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

1/2 cup milk

3 eggs

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Roll out the pie crust and place it in a 9-inch tart pan. Trim the edges and prick the bottom with a fork. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the sliced zucchinis to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the zucchinis are tender. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. Add the shredded cheese, chopped basil, and cooked zucchinis. Mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie crust. Bake the tart for about 30-35 minutes or until the filling is set and the crust is golden brown. Allow the tart to cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips

You can use any type of cheese that you like, such as feta or goat cheese.

If you prefer a crustless version, you can skip the pie crust and bake the filling in a greased baking dish.

You can add other vegetables to the filling, such as mushrooms or bell peppers.

For a vegetarian version, you can use a plant-based milk and cheese.

The tart can be served warm or cold, depending on your preference.

Conclusion

Zucchini tart is a versatile and delicious dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. With this easy recipe, you can make a perfect zucchini tart that is sure to impress your guests. Whether you serve it as an appetizer or a main course, it is a great way to add some healthy vegetables to your diet.

Zucchini Tart Recipe Easy Zucchini Tart Savory Zucchini Tart Healthy Zucchini Tart Zucchini Tart with Cheese

News Source : HomeCooking Therapy

Source Link :How to Make the Perfect Zucchini Tart Recipe/