Zulip Tutorial – Best Free Slack Alternative.: The Ultimate Tutorial on Zulip: The Best Free Slack Alternative

Introduction

Slack has been one of the most popular team communication tools for years. However, with its growing popularity, many users are finding it difficult to keep up with its high pricing and lack of flexibility. This is where Zulip comes in as a free Slack alternative.

Zulip is an open-source team communication tool that offers a unique chat experience. It has a threaded conversation feature that organizes chats by topics and subtopics, making it easier to follow conversations. In this tutorial, we’ll take a closer look at Zulip and how it can be used as a free Slack alternative.

Getting Started with Zulip

To get started with Zulip, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Zulip offers a free plan that allows up to 10,000 messages per month, which should be enough for most small teams. Once you’ve signed up, you can create your first organization.

Creating an Organization

To create an organization, click on the “Create a new organization” button on the Zulip homepage. You’ll be prompted to enter the name of your organization and your email address. Once you’ve filled in the necessary information, click on the “Create” button.

Adding Users

After you’ve created your organization, you’ll need to add users to it. You can invite users by clicking on the “Invite users” button on your organization’s home page. You can add users by entering their email addresses or by sending them an invitation link.

Creating Streams

Streams are the equivalent of channels in Slack. To create a stream, click on the “Create a new stream” button on your organization’s home page. You can name the stream and select which users have access to it. You can also set the stream to be public or private.

Sending Messages

To send a message, click on the stream you want to send the message to. Type your message in the text box and press enter. Messages will appear in the stream and can be replied to by clicking on the reply button.

Using Topics

Topics are Zulip’s unique feature that sets it apart from other team communication tools. Topics are like sub-channels within a stream. They allow users to organize conversations within a stream and make it easier to follow conversations. To add a topic, simply type “#” followed by the name of the topic in the message box.

Filtering Messages

Filtering messages is another unique feature of Zulip. You can filter messages by stream, topic, and user. This makes it easier to find specific conversations and messages.

Conclusion

Zulip is a great free Slack alternative that offers a unique chat experience. Its threaded conversation feature and topic organization make it easier to follow conversations. Zulip also offers a free plan that allows up to 10,000 messages per month, making it a great option for small teams. If you’re looking for a team communication tool that’s flexible and easy to use, give Zulip a try.

