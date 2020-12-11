Zweli Mabhoza Death -Obituary – Dead : former University of Durban-Westville student, Zweli Mabhoza has Died .

Bonke Dumisa 6 hrs · Two of my Facebook friends, Dr Fundile Nyati and Vuyokazi Lusanda Ngwenya have shared the sad story of the passing away of my former University of Durban-Westville student, Zweli Mabhoza. He was a top CA(SA) and A Top Tax Expert. I think I taught him Business Economics in 1990 when I had just joined the academia as a very young Lecturer. Please read the story below on how this top Chartered Accountant lost his life through Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, together with his sister, when they went to Flagstaff for their brother’s funeral; their brother also died of Covid-19 coronavirus. Three Members of one family dying of Covid-19 coronavirus in a space of a few days . May His Soul Rest In Peace . Anyone can die of Covid-19 coronavirus: TAKE CARE

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Thandeka Qwabe wrote

kwaze kwanzima Jehova! engathi mndeni wabo ungaduduzeka bakithi Nkulunkulu angenelele

Sthokozisiwe Hlongwane wrote

Eishh Prof…this is so sad. May their souls rest in peace and may their family and friends be comforted in the name of Jesus Christ ]

Siboniso Ndlovu wrote

This is very painful … Balale ngoxolo bakithi

Thobile Ngcobo wrote

Akobe seyqalileke lenganekwane ye COVID-19, bese uyaxakeka ukuthi thina siyaya emingcwabeni ena more than 500 people kodwa no one is infected. Mh, my, my.

